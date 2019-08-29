Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

INX Media: Happy with Chidambaram's arrest, Indrani Mukerjea calls it 'good news'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST

Media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani are also co-accused in the case.

In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar))
 In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar))

Mumbai:  Indrani Mukerjea, an approver in the INX Media case and exposed the role of P Chidambaram and his son Karti in money laundering, seemed reportedly happy with the arrest of the former union minister.

Talking to media at the Sessions Court, Indrani Mukerjea termed Chidambaram's arrest as “good news”.

Former Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency officials climbing walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality.

Media baron Peter Mukerjea and (his wife) Indrani are also co-accused in the case. They are already in jail in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora -- Indrani's daughter from her previous marriage.

On the basis of Indrani’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Karti Chidambaram was arrested where she had said the couple had acceded to Karti's demand of USD 1 million for allegedly fixing the violations made in the FIPB clearance.

Indrani had turned an approver in the CBI case on July 11. In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure.

The names of the couple had cropped up in the case involving Rs 306 crore relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The case against Chidambaram concerned divesting of shares of INX Media to fund media houses and a 2007 decision by the finance ministry.

In March, 2018, Indrani told the CBI in a statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC that a deal of $1 million was struck between Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas to secure approval from the FIPB in favour of INX Media, India Today reported.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February last year in connection with the INX Media case. He was released on bail in March. The ED has questioned Karti on several occasions in the INX Media case.

P Chidambaram was also questioned by the ED in January this year and on December 19 last year.

