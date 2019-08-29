Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

Gujarat on high alert after reports of Pakistani militants trying to infiltrate

The Border Security Force and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are keeping a close vigil.

Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway. (Photo: File)
Gujarat: The security agencies, on Thursday, have sounded high alert at all ports of the state after the input of infiltration of Pakistani commandos into Indian territory through Kutchh, through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in the state.

The Border Security Force and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are keeping a close vigil at the key areas such as Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek ausing small boats.

Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway.

