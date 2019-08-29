Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

‘Easy availability of drugs,’ blames Amritsar woman, chains drug-addict daughter

According to the 50-year-old mother, her daughter got addicted to drugs when she went for a job in a beauty parlour in Chandigarh.

The mother had resorted to the extreme measure after she allegedly failed to get proper medical treatment for her daughter to stop her from taking drugs. (Representational Image)
Amritsar: Following the incident of a mother chaining her daughter to bed due to drug-addiction in Amritsar, Congress lawmaker Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday visited the family and assured them of arranging proper medical treatment.

“It is an unfortunate incident. I have assured the family that proper treatment will be given to the daughter. I have directed the doctors to treat the affected girl at her home,” Aujla said.

The visit by Amritsar Parliamentarian comes a day after the shocking incident of a widowed mother tying her 24-year-old daughter to bed with chains had come to light. The mother had resorted to the extreme measure after she allegedly failed to get proper medical treatment for her daughter to stop her from taking drugs.

She accused the de-addiction centre in the city of providing ‘poor treatment’ and said that she was forced to take this action because of the ‘easy availability of drugs in the area’.

“I admitted my daughter to a government-run de-addiction centre three times, but the doctors used to release her in four to five days. How can a drug addict be cured in four to five days? I even implored the doctors to admit my daughter till she was cured, but that was to no avail,” she had said.

“Whatever she earned there, she spent on drugs. She returned home around two years ago and since then I have been taking her to Swami Vivekanand government de-addiction centre in Amritsar,” she added.

