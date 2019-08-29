Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

Delhi government announces free rides for women on DTC, cluster buses from Oct 29

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 6:34 pm IST

New Delhi: Delhi government on Thursday announced free rides for women on Delhi Transport Corporation buses as well as its cluster buses from October 29 in order to provide them with a safe travel experience.

During the cabinet meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced that women can avail the free bus ride facility from October 29 onwards, which is also Bhai Dooj.

"It would be a choice for the women travelling in DTC buses and cluster buses if they want to buy the ticket or they want to avail the free bus service. In case they want to buy the ticket, they can simply collect it from the conductor and if they want to avail the free service, they can get a single journey pass from the conductor and travel," said Gahlot.

"Single journey pass means that the passenger has to buy that pass every time she boards the bus. This service has been introduced in order to provide women with safe travel experience," Gahlot added.

On August 26, Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia tabled a proposal for allocating a budget of Rs 290 crore for implementing a free ride scheme for women commuters in Delhi Metro and DTC buses.

Out of the total estimated budget, Rs 140 crore has been earmarked for DTC buses while Rs 150 crore has been set aside for Delhi Metro.

The proposal was tabled in the legislative assembly. The Delhi Cabinet is yet to approve the scheme.

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed free ride for women on all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.

On August 15, Kejriwal announced that women commuters will be able to travel free of charge on DTC and cluster scheme buses starting October 29.

The facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses.

