Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

India, All India

Centre asks apex court to reconsider elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 10:53 am IST

This was the third occasion when the government returned the collegium's recommendation.

The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. (Photo: File)
 The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The union government, on Wednesday, has asked the apex court to rethink on its recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Gujarat High Court as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, NDTV reported.

The Supreme Court collegium has been asked to reconsider the recommendation.

This was the third occasion when the government returned the collegium's recommendation -- the two earlier cases concerned Justice K M Joseph and senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium.

The collegium had sent its recommendation to the government on May 10 for the elevation of Justice J. The centre replied on Tuesday, sources said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the matter on Wednesday after the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association filed a petition accusing the government of intentionally delaying the appointment of Justice Kureshi.

The association alleged that Justice Kureshi's elevation was singled out by the government while those of other judges, who were recommended along with him, had sailed through.

The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. Rules say if the collegium recommends a name a second time, the centre has no choice but to accept it.

That happened last year in the case of Justice KM Joseph, who, before his elevation was the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The government had questioned his elevation, citing inadequate representation in the top court from others.

Its decision had led to a face-off with the country's highest court and led the Opposition to accuse that it was an attempt to undermine the judiciary and victimise Justice Joseph, who had delivered the verdict cancelling President's Rule in Uttarakhand in 2016.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had denied the allegations.

Tags: cji ranjan gogi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The trust did not file a criminal case but simply recovered the money from the salary of the trust's Assistant Executive Officer. Are they trying to save someone? We demand a probe,' state BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy had said, alleging discrepancies in the investigation conducted by the authorities. (Photo: File)

Andhra: BJP demands probe for ornaments which went missing 3 years ago from TTD

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party YSR Congress have alleged that Y S Chowdary was in fact a major beneficiary in the land deals. (Photo: File)

Y S Chowdary scoffs at Andhra govt claims he benefited from Amaravati land deals

The mother had resorted to the extreme measure after she allegedly failed to get proper medical treatment for her daughter to stop her from taking drugs. (Representational Image)

‘Easy availability of drugs,’ blames Amritsar woman, chains drug-addict daughter

A Senegalese woman has been apprehended at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying 25,000 euros (approximately Rs 20 lakh) concealed in her groin area, the CISF said in a statement on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Senegalese woman held for concealing Rs 20 lakh in her groin area at Mumbai airport

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham