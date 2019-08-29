Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:30 AM IST

India, All India

CBI grills TMC MP, BJP leader in Narada case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 4:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 6:12 am IST

Chatterjee has been asked to appear before the CBI on Saturday and Poddar in the first week of September, sources said.

BJP leader Mukul Roy (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leader Mukul Roy (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday examined BJP leader Mukul Roy and Trinamul Congress (TMC) MP K.D. Singh in connection with the Narada sting case.

The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money, allegedly for giving future favours.

Roy, who was a close confidant of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee before he broke ranks with the TMC, was called at the agency headquarters where a team of officials from Kolkata had come to examine him, they said.

He had joined the BJP months after being named as an accused in the case by the CBI on April 16, 2017. The team also questioned TMC Rajya Sabha member K.D. Singh in connection with the case, they added.

The Central probe agency suspects that Singh had investments in an investigation magazine which had commissioned the sting operation, sources said. The sting was later broadcast on various channels by Narada news editor Mathew Samuel who had provided the recordings to the CBI purportedly showing alleged payments received by politicians and senior bureaucrats of West Bengal government. The agency confronted Mr Samuel and Singh on alleged payments to politicians who were caught on camera, they said.

The CBI has also summoned former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, in connection with the case. The investigating agency has also summoned TMC MP Aparupa Poddar for questioning.

Chatterjee has been asked to appear before the CBI on Saturday and Poddar in the first week of September, sources said.

The CBI had booked 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer in connection with the case. The list of FIR includes all persons (leaders) who were purportedly seen receiving money in the Narada sting operation footage. Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar's name has also been included in the list of FIR.

In its FIR, the agency has said suspect public servants have been identified who were shown to have either accepted money in cash given by Samuel posing as a representative of a Chennai-based company or asked him to handover the money to someone else on their behalf. An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with bribery and criminal misconduct.

Tags: mukul roy, narada sting case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI)

Govt eases FDI rules in many areas

Police sources said the additional sandbag bunkers and pillboxes have been set up in Srinagar and other towns mainly to contain public protests and stone-pelting by local youths.

New bunkers, checkposts in Srinagar street corners

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also in charge of the home department, has said he is sure there wouldn’t be any law and order problem in the state after publication of the NRC.

Assam on edge, forces back as NRC date looms

The 73rd UNGA session begins next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the General Assembly on September 27, where he is likely to counter the Pakistani propaganda point by point. (File Photo)

Pak going to raise Kashmir at UNGA, Modi will counter

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

2

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

3

Glad that Statue of Unity emerging as popular tourist spot: PM Modi

4

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

5

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham