Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

India, All India

Case registered against Azam Khan, others for forcing family to vacate home

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:59 pm IST

The case has been registered under Sections 452, 354, 389, 305, 448, 427, 504, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016. (Photo: File)
 The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016. (Photo: File)

Rampur: A case was registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and several others on Thursday here for allegedly forcing a family to vacate their home.

The case has been registered under Sections 452, 354, 389, 305, 448, 427, 504, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The alleged incident took place on October 15, 2016.

In his complaint, the complainant Munne has alleged that on that day a mob of around 25-30 unidentified people and others attacked his house, broke into it and began to throw the belongings out.

The complainant also alleged that they thrashed him. They said that the place belonged to Azam Khan and that a school will be built here, the complainant has said in the FIR.

Munne has complained that after looting the belongings, his house was bulldozed. He also said the police refused to register a case at that time.

Tags: samajwadi party, azam khan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

Latest From India

'Muslims in this country are united and are with the country in every situation. If a bullet is fired from Pakistan, we would be the one to take on our chests,' a protestor said. (Photo: ANI)

'Funeral procession' taken out in Chattisgarh for Pakistan PM Imran Khan

'We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements,' said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

'Irresponsible' remarks by Pakistan: MEA condemns comments on internal issues

The Minister also informed that after Ladakh, his ministry will shift its focus on Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Centre to set up tourism office in Ladakh soon

While making these sharp comments, Justice Rakesh Kumar ordered that a copy of his order be served to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Law Ministry. (Photo: PTI)

All cases withdrawn from Patna High Court judge who criticised colleagues, lower courts

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

2

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

3

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

4

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

5

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham