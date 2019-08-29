Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Arrested activist asked about being in posession of novel ' War and Peace'

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

The classic novel about Russia during Napoleonic wars became a point of contention during the day's hearing after the Pune Police.

The bench also directed police to provide details of the source of the emails and letters, and their authors and recipients. (Photo: File)
 The bench also directed police to provide details of the source of the emails and letters, and their authors and recipients. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, asked Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves to explain why he kept "objectionable material" like a copy of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace" and some CDs at his home.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal hearing the bail plea of Gonsalves and others also said that "such books" and CDs prima facie indicated they contained some material against the State.

The classic novel about Russia during Napoleonic wars became a point of contention during the day's hearing after the Pune Police probing the case claimed that the book was part of the "highly incriminating evidence" it had seized from Gonsalves' house in Mumbai during raids conducted a year ago.

Pune Police also read out the titles of several other books and CDs allegedly recovered from Gonsalves' house which included CDs titled 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' released by Kabir Kala Manch, 'Marxist Archives' and 'Jai Bhima Comrade'; books 'War and Peace', 'Understanding Maoists' and 'RCP Review', and copies of a circular issued by the National Study Circle.

"The title of the CD 'Rajya Daman Virodhi' itself suggests it has something against the State while 'War and Peace' is about a war in another country. Why did you (Gonsalves) keep objectionable material such as books like 'War and Peace', books and CDs at home? You will have to explain this to the court," said Justice Kotwal.

Gonsalves was arrested by the Pune police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after raids at residences and offices of several activists in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

The police had claimed provocative speeches made at the Parishad on December 31, 2017, were responsible for the caste violence around Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district the next day during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

One person was killed and others were injured in the violence. Police are probing alleged Naxal links in organising the Parishad, which was held at historic Shaniwarwada in Pune.

Other arrested accused in the case include activists and academics Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Gautam Navlakha.

Gonsalves' counsel Mihir Desai told the high court that Pune Police had based the entire case against him on the basis of some emails and letters recovered from the computers of other people.

"None of these letters or emails were written by Gonsalves or were addressed to him. Therefore, in the absence of any cogent incriminating evidence against him, Gonsalves shouldn't be denied bail," Desai argued.

Opposing the bail application, advocate Aruna Pai, who is representing Pune Police, said while police did not find any electronic evidence against Gonsalves from the computer and hard disk recovered from his house, the raid had yielded "highly incriminating evidence" in the form of "books and CDs with objectionable titles mentioned above".

Desai countered the prosecution argument saying "mere possession" of such books and CDs "did not make Gonsalves a terrorist, or a member of any banned Maoist group".

Agreeing with the defence that mere possession of such material does not make anyone a terrorist, Justice Kotwal, however, said Gonsalves will have to explain why he kept such material at his home. The judge also said Pune Police too have to do "much explaining" to convince the court that the material found on such CDs and in the books is incriminatory against Gonsalves.

"If you (prosecution) do not place on record the content and details of such material, the court will have to ignore them," said Justice Kotwal.

The bench also directed police to provide details of the source of the emails and letters, and their authors and recipients.

The arguments are likely to continue on Thursday. Dalits celebrate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle every year as they believe that the Army of the British comprising 'Mahars' or scheduled caste soldiers had defeated the forces of the Brahmin Peshwas.

Tags: bombay high court, bhima kegaon, war and peace
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches across multiple locations here in connection with a recent terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

NIA conducts raid at multiple locations linked to ISIS sympathisers in Tamil Nadu

Police officials with the surrendered naxalites. (Photo: ANI)

3 naxalites surrender before police in Vishakhapatnam

In her application to turn approver, Mukerjea had prayed for pardon in the case in exchange of full and true disclosure. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar))

INX Media: Happy with Chidambaram's arrest, Indrani Mukerjea calls it 'good news'

Kannan Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted his resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21. (Photo: Facebook/ @kannan.gopinathan)

Officer who quit IAS over Centre's J&K move asked to return to work immediately

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham