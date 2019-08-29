Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 3:01 pm IST

These electric buses will be operated on major junctions on regular intervals from today onwards.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here. (Photo: ANI)
 The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: The ride in public transport buses in Ahmedabad will now be smoother and eco-friendly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon today flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city.

These electric buses will be operated on major junctions on regular intervals from today onwards.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for e-buses here.

The Home Minister also attended an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Science City to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive.

As many as 10 lakh trees were planted across Ahmedabad today.

Under the Faster Adaption and Manufacture of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses. It should be noted that each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and are silent and will not emit smoke. The buses also have automatic door sensors and won't start if the doors are open.

Tags: amit shah, eco-friendly, electric buses
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

TMC, which has been stunned by BJP's impressive performance in general elections winning 18 of 42 seats from the state, will take another major blow to its image if more of its members are arrested in the run-up to the 2021 polls. (Photo: ANI)

CBI seeks sanction from LS Speaker to charge 3 TMC MPs in 2016 Narada sting op: Sources

The ED told the Supreme Court Thursday and said it needed custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media money case under PMLA. (Photo: File)

Money laundering offence against nation, need Chidambaram's custody to unearth conspiracy: ED to SC

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

ED terms money laundering 'offence against nation', seeks more time

Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

NIA conducts raids at locations linked to ISIS sympathisers in Coimbatore

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham