Friday, Jul 29, 2022 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Jul 2022  India slams Pakistan pull out from Chess Olympiad
India, All India

India slams Pakistan pull out from Chess Olympiad

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 29, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2022, 7:15 am IST

J&K and Ladakh was, is and will always remain part of India, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) along with the chief minister of Tamil Nadu's state M.K. Stalin (C) and Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand attend the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) along with the chief minister of Tamil Nadu's state M.K. Stalin (C) and Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand attend the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday said it had pulled out of the Chess Olympiad beginning in Chennai on Thursday since the relay torch had passed through Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir last month and accused India of politicising the event, but New Delhi hit back on Thursday evening, saying J&K was an integral part of India and in turn accused Islamabad of politicizing the entire issue. New Delhi said it was “unfortunate” that Pakistan had chosen to raise objections and added it was “surprising” that Islamabad had taken this position since the Pakistani team was already in India.

“J&K and Ladakh was, is and will always remain part of India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at his weekly briefing.

In a statement, Islamabad said: “Pakistan condemns India’s attempts to politicise the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai, India. Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held in Chennai from 28 July to 10 August 2022. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event. Regrettably, India has chosen to politicise this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through … Jammu and Kashmir. The torch relay passed through Srinagar on 21 June 2022.”

Pakistan added: “As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level.” Islamabad described the status of J&K as “disputed” and said it had objected due for this reason.

Tags: international chess federation, chess olympiad, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani in LS spat after Adhir 'sorry' for President remark

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC upholds ED's powers under stringent PMLA

Congress President Sonia Gandhi leaves from her residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

ED grills Sonia Gandhi for 6 hours; Congress MPs detained for stir

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham