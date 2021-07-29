Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Jul 2021  Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 to launch in third quarter of 2021: Jitendra Singh
India, All India

Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 to launch in third quarter of 2021: Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 3:15 pm IST

The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites

In November 2020, ISRO launched the EOS-01 satellite onboard PSLVC49. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)
 In November 2020, ISRO launched the EOS-01 satellite onboard PSLVC49. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

New Delhi: Geo-imaging satellite for earth observation EOS-03, which would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones, is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily, the Minister of State for the Department of Space said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

 

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes, Singh said.

"ISRO has realised a geo-imaging satellite, "EOS-03", for Earth Observation from Geostationary Orbit and (it) is scheduled for launch in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily and would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones," he said.

Further, the minister said the first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

 

ISRO's vast experience in solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled the SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage and all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of the realisation of the SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics and a velocity trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection, Singh said.

In a reply to another question, he said India is already pursuing cooperation with Brazil in the field of space, mainly in sharing of earth observation satellite data. However, there is no proposal for collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for the South American country's launch vehicle programme.

 

A few countries, including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg and Romania, have expressed interest in space cooperation with India by entering into framework arrangements for peaceful use of outer space. However, no country has expressed interest in collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for their launch vehicle programmes, he added.

Replying to a separate question, Singh said 'The Space Activities Bill' is under active consideration of the government and will include aspects pertaining to regulation and promotion of private players in the space sector.

Tags: earth observation satellite (eos-01), geo-imaging satellite

Latest From India

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing. (Representational image: PTI)

Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham