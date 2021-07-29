Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

  India   All India  29 Jul 2021  At Delhi talks: US, India spar over human rights
India, All India

At Delhi talks: US, India spar over human rights

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KRISHNASWAMI
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 7:47 am IST

'We talk about challenges we are both facing in renewing and strengthening our democracies and I think humbly we can learn from each other'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks as Indian Foreign Minister SubrahmanyamÂ Jaishankar listens during a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi. (Photo:AP)
 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks as Indian Foreign Minister SubrahmanyamÂ Jaishankar listens during a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Raising the human rights issue with India, visiting US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken on Wednesday asserted that “all people deserve to have a voice in their government and be treated with respect no matter who they are”, but said at a media briefing later he had discussed these issues in all “humility” with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, knowing that even American democracy had imperfections and was  a “work in progress” and that “no democracy, no matter how much large or old, has it all figured out”. Pledging to “learn from each other”, Mr Blinken “applauded” Indian democracy and elections as “the largest expression of free political will by citizens anywhere on earth” and a “force for good in a free and open world”.

In a strong response to the US stand at the media briefing in the afternoon after bilateral talks and a “good conversation”, Mr Jaishankar said in a veiled hint at the Citizenship Amendment Act and perhaps even the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that polities had a moral obligation to “right historical wrongs”. Stating that freedom should not be equated with lack of governance, Mr Jaishankar said the quest for a more perfect democracy and union was applicable to not just the US and India but all democracies.

 

It may be noted that the US has been commenting on various issues in India in the past couple of years, including the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, CAA and even the farmers’ protests that rocked the country early this year.

Mr Jaishankar said: “We had a good conversation about a number of issues ... I made three important points. One, that the quest for a more perfect union applies as much to Indian democracy as much as to the American one, indeed to all democracies. Two, it is the moral obligation of all polities to really right wrongs when they have been done including historically. Many of the decisions and policies you have seen in the last few years fall in that category. And third, freedoms are important. We all value them but never equate freedom with non-governance or lack of governance or poor governance. They are two completely different things.”

 

Earlier in the day, ahead of his talks with Mr Jaishankar, Mr Blinken said in the wake of a global “democratic recession”, it was vital that both the United States and India as the “two world leading democracies, continue to stand together” in support of democratic freedoms. Speaking at a “civil society roundtable” discussion in New Delhi on “Advancing Equitable, Inclusive, and Sustainable Growth and Development”, the US secretary of state described both the Indian and American democracies as “works in progress” which both nations “talk about” with each other, adding that sometimes the process of strengthening democracy and making its ideals real “is painful, sometimes it’s ugly, but the strength of democracy is to embrace it”.

 

Speaking at the media briefing later on his discussions, Mr Blinken said: “Our shared ideals were very much part of our conversation today… Our relationship is so strong because it is a relationship between democracies. ... One of the elements that Americans admire most about India is a steadfast commitment of its people to democracy, to pluralism, to human rights, to fundamental freedoms. ... Like our own, India’s democracy is powered by its free-thinking citizens. We applaud that and we view Indian democracy as a force for good in a free and open world. We also recognise that every democracy starting from our own is a work in progress and when we discuss these issues, I certainly do it from a starting point of humility. We have seen the challenges that our own democracy has faced in the past and faces today. But this is common to all democracies. ... We search for a more perfect union. That, by definition, means we are not perfect. Our quest is to get closer and closer to the ideals that we set for ourselves.”

 

The secretary of state added: “The most remarkable democratic elections in the world in many ways are here in India, just by sheer numbers. It’s the largest expression of free political will by citizens anywhere on earth. As friends, we talk to each other about these issues. We talk about challenges we are both facing in renewing and strengthening our democracies and I think humbly we can learn from each other, because no democracy, no matter how much large or old, has it all figured out. And we celebrate that the world’s oldest and largest democracies are dedicated at heart to a shared set of values that will ensure the ultimate success of democracy.”

 

At the roundtable, Mr Blinken said that in the wake of a global “democratic recession”, it was vital both the United States and India as the “two world leading democracies, continue to stand together” in support of democratic freedoms. Hailing Indo-US ties as one of the most important in the world, Mr Blinken said the achievements of democracy in India “includes the free media, independent courts, a vibrant and free and fair electoral system”. “Perhaps most important, we’re connected by shared values, and I believe shared aspirations, that are common to our people.  The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity, in equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief,” he pointed out, adding that the Indian and American people are “connected in so many different ways -- business ties, university ties, religious and spiritual ties, and of course, millions of family ties”.

 

Tags: antony j. blinken, s. jaishankar, caa, article 370, farmers’ protests, us secretary of state, human rights
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. (Photo: PTI/File)

India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

Active COVID-19 cases register increase for second consecutive day

In Lahaul’s Udaipur, two tents of labourers and a private JCB were washed away in the flash floods around 8 pm on Tuesday. — Representational image/PTI

Cloudbursts, flash floods kill 17 people in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Mizoram arming civilians: Assam chief minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham