Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 09:27 PM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   All India  29 Jul 2020  National Education Policy: Study in home language till Class 5 and other takeaways
India, All India

National Education Policy: Study in home language till Class 5 and other takeaways

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 8:49 pm IST

The new policy will replace the existing policy that was formulated in 1986 under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Students celebrate after MSBSHE declared the class 10th SSC results, at a school in Thane. (PTI)
 Students celebrate after MSBSHE declared the class 10th SSC results, at a school in Thane. (PTI)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday unveiled the National Education Policy, 2020.

Addressing a press conference, Pokhriyal, along with his predecessor and now I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, unveiled the policy, which will replace the existing policy that was formulated in 1986 under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

"The Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for the 21st century. It is important, as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy," Javadekar was quoted as saying.

First and foremost, the government has renamed the Ministry of HRD as Ministry of Education -- as it was called before September 1985.

School education

The Union ministers announced that the medium of instruction in schools until Class 5, or preferably Class 8, will be either in home language, mother tongue or regional language.

Moreover, school curriculum will be reduced to core concepts and vocational education will be made a key part of school education from Class 6 under the new National Education Policy. Under the new policy, school education will not see a rigid separation between vocational and academic fields, curricular and extracurricular activities, and arts and science subjects.

Board exams, a.k.a. Class 10th and 12th exams, will now be based on application of knowledge, eliminating the need for rote learning. In a major push towards focusing on developing the skills and capabilities of a student, the school education is all set to focus on integrating 21st century skills and mathematical thinking.

By 21st century skills, many experts mean subjects like emotional intelligence, problem solving, critical thinking and creative thinking. School report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements, the government said.

Higher Education

All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by a single regulator, the government revealed.

In a bid to create a more level-playing field, common norms will be put in place for private and public higher education institutions, they added. Moreover, the Centre will be implementing a common entrance exam for admission to universities and higher education institutions across India.

Integrated five year bachelor-masters' courses will be a prominent feature once the policy is implemented while MPhil courses, whose relevance has come under the scanner off late, will be discontinued.

In addition, the policy will now focus on a more holistic and multidisciplinary approach towards education and is likely to allow students flexibility in choosing subjects in undergraduate and post-graduate education.

Push towards e-technology

The New Education Policy will specifically emphasize e-learning, an issue which has bothered the education system amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. To that effect, schools, teachers and students will be made "digital friendly".

"E-courses will be developed in regional languages. Virtual labs will be developed and a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) is being created," the government said.

Under the new policy, planning, administration and management of the education system will be enabled through the use of technology. Not just teaching and assessment of students but also regulation of education will be e-technology enabled. Giving further impetus to regional language teaching, e-content will be made available in local languages. 

Tags: national education policy, school education, ramesh pokhriyal, vocational skill, higher and technical education

Latest From India

Welcoming Rafale amid a pandemic. (PTI)

MHA extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31, issues new guidelines

The Ajanta and Ellora caves.

Aurangabad businesses count losses as tourism takes a hit amid coronavirus pandemic

Delhi University (DU) professor Hany Babu

Delhi University professor remanded in NIA custody till August 4 in connection with Elgar Parishad case

Representational image.

Ministry of Human Resource Development to be renamed Ministry of Education

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham