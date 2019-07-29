Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

Unnao case: If family wants, will transfer accident case to CBI, says Yogi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 5:22 pm IST

Sunday’s head-on accident between the girl’s car and a truck left her and her lawyer Mahendra Singh critical, while two aunts were killed.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday agreed to recommend a CBI probe in the Rae Bareli accident if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: After the road accident that has left the Unnao rape survivor fighting for life, Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has agreed to refer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation “if the family wanted”, IANS reported.

Sunday’s head-on accident between the girl’s car and a truck left her and her lawyer Mahendra Singh critical, while two aunts were killed.

The girl’s family on Monday alleged a conspiracy behind the accident and blamed the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for it.

Director-General of Police (DGP) O P Singh on Monday said the survivor had refused to take the assigned security personnel along with her in the vehicle due to space constraints. He also asserted there was no lapse in the security provided to her.

Singh has refuted the claims of any conspiracy and called it an accident due to overspeeding.

The Opposition, including Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress, have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

Tags: yogi adityanath, unnao rape case, cbi
