Viral video shows cow casually strolling into IIT-Bombay classroom

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 12:41 pm IST

Students claimed that it was raining heavily when the incident happened, and the cow may have entered the building for shelter.

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: Classes in Indian Institute of Technology were interrupted after a stray cow walked in on Saturday. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral.

The video, shared widely on Twitter, showed the cow strolling through a classroom as a few students try to drive it away.

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building.

Here is the video:

 

According to IANS report, students claimed that it was raining heavily when the incident happened, and the cow may have entered the building for shelter, straying into the lecture hall.

