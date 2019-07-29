Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 02:07 AM IST

India, All India

Tinkering with J&K special status will be dangerous: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 1:41 am IST

Former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that his party will not allow any changes in demography of the state.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: As the home ministry’s decision to rush additional 11,000 troops to Srinagar has fuelled speculations about Narendra Modi government’s future plans for Jammu and Kashmir, various Kashmiri leaders on Sunday warned the Centre of serious consequences of any move that it may take to derange its special status of the state.

Former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that his party will not allow any changes in demography of the state. “Also any attempt to dilute the unique identity of the state will be resisted,” he said.

He while addressing a rally of NC workers said, “The unique character of our state has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to its very identity and integrity. There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute the very pluralistic fabric of our state”.

He added, “It was PDP that allowed the fascists to make inroads in our state.  Unfortunately such forces as are inimical to the identity of our state are using local henchmen to pursue their agenda. The mushrooming of political outfits in the Valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as they want to demean and divide the voice of the people particularly the Muslims.”

He also said, “Unfortunately no powerful Muslim voice was allowed to surface on the political landscape of India and, therefore, what is happening in Kashmir cannot be singled out”.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed, “Till the time we kept BJP engaged, we insulated the state from any step from the Centre against our special status”.

“We are facing an onslaught. Our special status and identity are being targeted. We are being disempowered politically and economically. In such times, PDP will take lead to fight such designs,” the PDP chief said.

She added, “We will fight to protect our special status at any cost. Let it be very clear that those who touch our special status would actually be triggering a bomb that would lead to devastation”.

Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rashid urged the Centre to stop “experimenting” in Jammu & Kashmir and to take concrete steps for resolution of Kashmir issue. He also demanded that government should respond the rumors being spread not only by various quarters but also by government officials one way or the other over deployment of additional forces and intentions of Union government.

Addressing a press conference here, the AIP leader said that it is shocking that while everyone is asking for resolution of Kashmir issue, New Delhi is deploying additional forces to in the Valley and trying to create fear psychosis among masses. He said, “All those trying to terrorize Kashmiris must not forget that Kashmiris have seen worst during past 30 years and if the rumours that sending additional troops is connected with the Centre’s plan to repeal Article 35A or Article 370 are true, New Delhi must understand that it is digging grave of its own interests in J&K”.

