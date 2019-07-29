Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

Political leaders demand probe after Unnao rape survivor's accident

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 4:50 pm IST

Several political leaders condemned the accident and demanded a speedy probe.

Several political leaders voiced their concern demanding immediate probe into the matter. (Photo: File)
 Several political leaders voiced their concern demanding immediate probe into the matter. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of the family while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, news agency PTI reported.

Several political leaders voiced their concern demanding immediate probe into the matter. 

Congress leader and former party president, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the ruling BJP's 'Beti badho, Beti padhao' scheme. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you."

General Secretary of Indian National Congress (INC), Priyanka Gandhi questioned BJP State government's agenda. She asked how the government has the "audacity to run a Bhaymukt-Uttar Pradesh (fear-free Uttar-Pradesh) campaign."

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Everyday they (BJP) defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao? Two relatives of the victim died and she is in serious condition. There should be a high-power inquiry."

Earlier today, six Congress MPs gave Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha over the lawlessness showed by the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the accident of the Unnao rape victim.

Speaking to ANI, former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will also raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. Our party's Rajya Sabha members will also raise it in the upper house".

Another former chief minister of UP, BSP chief Mayawati alleged of a conspiracy in the accident and demanded the Supreme Court to intervene.

"The accident of Unnao Rape victim's car with a truck in Raebareli, prima facie looks like a conspiracy. Her two aunts have died and she along with her advocate is grievously injured. Supreme Court must take cognizance of the issues and must ensure strict action against the accused", he said.

Read: Unnao rape survivor critical, family says BJP MLA Sengar behind accident

Congress MLA from Rampur Khas constituency, Aradhana Mishra on Sunday asked for an investigation into the accident.

Meanwhile, the NCW also wrote to the DGP seeking investigation into the matter.

Tags: unnao rape case, mayawati, mamata banerjee, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

This has been another in a series of steps taken by India to tackle the drug crisis especially cross-border smuggling from Pakistan. (Representational image)

IPS officer Vivek Johri appointed as new director-general of Border Security Force

The local police had earlier identified Arif as a suspect after analysing CCTV footage several hundred metres from the murder spot. (Photo: Representative)

Killer of trader gunned down in Delhi arrested, claims he missed his target

‘The police have registered cases under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471. Indian citizenship documents, Indian and Myanmar currencies, ATM cards and phones have been recovered from their possession,’ Superintendent of Police said. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh: Four foreign infiltrators arrested from Madrasa in Shamli

Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said, 'Yesterday, a woman, who was the rape survivor came inside the police station asking for SHO. The SHO was not there and after a while, she went outside the police station and sent her child to bring a pen for her. After that, she set herself ablaze.' (Photo: ANI)

Rape survivor sets herself ablaze outside police station in Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

2

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

3

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

4

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

5

Lipstick Day 2019: Evolution of lip colours

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham