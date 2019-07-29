Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, All India

'Mamata trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir,' says BJP MP Arjun Singh

ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 9:59 am IST

'She is obsessed about staying in power. She can do anything to remain in power,' he said.

The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. (photo: ANI)
 The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. (photo: ANI)

Howrah: BJP leader and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she was obsessed about staying in power and that she was "trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir".

"She is obsessed about staying in power. She can do anything to remain in power. She is worried about losing it," he said while addressing a gathering in Lilua. "The day she loses power, she will kill herself."

The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. She is trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir, he alleged.

Challenging the Chief Minister to contest elections from Bhatpara, Singh said, "No matter how many riots you engineer, you cannot enter Bhatpara. People of Bhatpara want Arjun Singh and not you."

"We are in the heart of Bhatpara and BJP is in the heart of Bhatpara. Mamata Banerjee cannot win Bhatpara by using goons and police," he said.

"Trinamool Congress leaders have given shelter to goons from outside who indulge in bombing disguised as policemen. Police is aware of everything but it is working like Mamata Banerjee's cadre," he said.

Singh claimed that around 107 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP and so the Assembly elections in the state might take place before 2021.

Around 500 people joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Arjun Singh after the meeting.

Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, arjun singh, tmc, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

Injured in ceasefire violation by Pak, 10-day-old injured baby succumbs to injuries in J&K

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)

K'taka floor test: 'Wont indulge in vindictive politics,' says Yediyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

2

Skip Apple iPhone 11! This smartphone will come with cutting-edge tech

3

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

4

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

5

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham