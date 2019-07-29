Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

K'taka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar resigns after Yeddy wins trust vote

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 12:56 pm IST

Kumar said during his 14-month long tenure as Speaker, he worked according to his 'conscience' and in accordance with Constitution.

The Speaker's action came soon after Yediyurappa won the one-line confidence motion by voice vote and the House passed the Appropriation Bill and a day after he disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs, in addition to the three earlier. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Speaker's action came soon after Yediyurappa won the one-line confidence motion by voice vote and the House passed the Appropriation Bill and a day after he disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs, in addition to the three earlier.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced his resignation after the House adopted the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and passed the Appropriation Bill.

"I have decided to relieve myself from this office.... I have decided to resign," the Speaker said and handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

Kumar said during his 14-month long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his "conscience" and in accordance with the Constitution.

"I have upheld the dignity of office to the best of my ability," he added.

The Speaker's action came soon after Yediyurappa won the one-line confidence motion by voice vote and the House passed the Appropriation Bill and a day after he disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs, in addition to the three earlier.

