Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remark

Patna: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday stoked a controversy while defending Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist comments against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi.

When Mr Manjhi was asked about his reaction on the issue, he said that “People should understand the context and intention before calling Azam Khan’s statement as sexist. We keep seeing that sisters hug their brothers and kiss them. Even mothers and sons kiss each other but these acts are not wrong. I think his intention was different. So in my view, he should apologise instead of offering his resignation”.

Mr Manjhi’s statement was condemned not only by BJP and JD(U) leaders but some of the grand secular alliance leaders also criticised him.

Senior BJP leader and minister Nand Kishore Yadav termed the statement as “below dignity”. When RJD leaders were approached they also refused to give their views on the issue.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been at the Centre of the massive political storm due to his comments against BJP MP Rama Devi. Cutting across party lines, several MPs have condemned Azam Khan’s remark and demanded an apology from him.

However, Rama Devi on Saturday had said that “a mere apology from him (Azam Khan) will not do” and demanded his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

Sources claim that Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is likely to take a decision on the issue on Monday after consulting MPs.

“Almost all political parties have condemned Azam Khan’s statement and have been demanding action against him. I don’t know why a senior political leader like Jitan Ram Manjhi gave this kind of bizarre statement in his defence. His statement is shocking for all of us”, Bihar Information and Public relation Minister Neeraj Kumar told this newspaper.