Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:13 AM IST

India, All India

Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan’s sexist remark

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 6:03 am IST

Manjhi’s statement was condemned not only by BJP and JD(U) leaders but some of the grand secular alliance leaders also criticised him.

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday stoked a controversy while defending Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist comments against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi.

When Mr Manjhi was asked about his reaction on the issue, he said that “People should understand the context and intention before calling Azam Khan’s statement as sexist. We keep seeing that sisters hug their brothers and kiss them. Even mothers and sons kiss each other but these acts are not wrong. I think his intention was different. So in my view, he should apologise instead of offering his resignation”.

Mr Manjhi’s statement was condemned not only by BJP and JD(U) leaders but some of the grand secular alliance leaders also criticised him.

Senior BJP leader and minister Nand Kishore Yadav termed the statement as “below dignity”. When RJD leaders were approached they also refused to give their views on the issue.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been at the Centre of the massive political storm due to his comments against BJP MP Rama Devi. Cutting across party lines, several MPs have condemned Azam Khan’s remark and demanded an apology from him.

However, Rama Devi on Saturday had said that “a mere apology from him (Azam Khan) will not do” and demanded his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

Sources claim that Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is likely to take a decision on the issue on Monday after consulting MPs.

“Almost all political parties have condemned Azam Khan’s statement and have been demanding action against him. I don’t know why a senior political leader like Jitan Ram Manjhi gave this kind of bizarre statement in his defence. His statement is shocking for all of us”, Bihar Information and Public relation Minister Neeraj Kumar told this newspaper.

Tags: jitan ram manjhi, azam khan
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Training class for BJP MPs August 3-4

The official sources said that these raids are being carried out in connection with the investigations being done by the NIA into the alleged terror funding.

NIA raids homes of cross-LoC traders over terror funding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Bid to spread hate in Kashmir won’t work: Modi

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Tinkering with J&K special status will be dangerous: Mehbooba Mufti

MOST POPULAR

1

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

2

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

3

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

4

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

5

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham