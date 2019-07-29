IPS officer Vivek Johri appointed as new director-general of Border Security Force

The order had also stated that Johri has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Union home ministry with 'immediate effect'.

New Delhi: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vivek Johri has been appointed as the new director-general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. This is the first time that an intel-officer has been elevated to DG as BSF is set to tackle drug menace from Pakistan as reported by CNN News18.

This has been another in a series of steps taken by India to tackle the drug crisis especially cross-border smuggling from Pakistan. According to top sources, drugs coming from Pakistan are used to fund terror activities and the appointment of Johri as the DG will help counter this narco-terrorism.

Hindustan Times had reported that the order to appoint Johri as DG had been issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by Prime minister Narendra Modi and counts Home Minister Amit Shah among its members.

The order had also stated that Johri has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union home ministry with 'immediate effect'. He is likely to attain superannuation on September 2020, the order read.

He is going to replace Rajni Kanth Mishra who retires in August this year.