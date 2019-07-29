Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, All India

Injured in ceasefire violation by Pak, 10-day-old injured baby succumbs to injuries in J&K

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 10:39 am IST

Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and used small arms to target forward posts and villages in Shahpur, Saujiyan and Mendhar sectors.

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'
 Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

Jammu: A 10-day-old baby, injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC), died at a hospital on Monday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.  

The infant, his mother Fatima Jan (35) and another civilian Mohammad Arif (40) were injured when mortar shells fired by Pakistan hit their village in Shahpur sector late Sunday.

The injured were rushed to district hospital Poonch, where the minor succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

He said the other two injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, though their condition was stated to be "stable".

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, "The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu."

Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and used small arms to target forward posts and villages in Shahpur, Saujiyan and Mendhar sectors between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday.

Several houses were also damaged in the firing, the official said.

However, there was no fresh report of ceasefire violation by Pakistan from anywhere in the district so far. 

The Indian Army retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns but the casualties on Pakistani side was not known immediately, an Army officer said.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

Tags: ceasefire, pakistan, loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Latest From India

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)

K'taka floor test: 'Wont indulge in vindictive politics,' says Yediyurappa

A six-year-old boy died in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday after his friends, who were of similar age, allegedly pumped air into him by inserting a compressor into his rectum while playing, police said. (Representational Image)

6-year-old boy dies after friends pump air into him through his rectum

MOST POPULAR

1

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

2

Skip Apple iPhone 11! This smartphone will come with cutting-edge tech

3

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

4

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

5

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham