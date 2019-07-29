Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

‘Didi ke Bolo’: TMC’s new campaign to strengthen party ahead of Assembly polls

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

It was conceptualised by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

 This will be carried out in 1,000 places across the state in the first phase. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Months after the Trinamool Congress suffered a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came up with a fresh plan to mobilise people and strengthen party ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021.

According to News18 report, the state government launched “Didi ke Bolo” (Tell your sister) campaign for the common masses, which is devised to take up complaints of the voters regarding various issues.

Under this campaign, a team would monitor the complaints and convey them to the Chief Minister, who will then personally respond to the complainants through social media.

This will be carried out in 1,000 places across the state in the first phase. It was conceptualised by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

On August 9, the TMC will launch ‘Bharat Chhoro Andolan’ (Leave India campaign) against the BJP and on August 28 the party will celebrate ‘TMC Pratistha Divas’ (TMC Foundation Day) at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

The TMC secured only 22 seats (from 34 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha) out of 42, while the BJP went up from two to 18 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

