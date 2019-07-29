Congress begins poll preparation in 3 states

In Maharashtra several organisational changes have been made while Haryana and Jharkhand are next.

New Delhi: As the process of finalising the new Congress President draws closer, the party has started formulating its strategy in the election going states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana.

After the disastrous performance in these states by the party in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections there seems to be a complete overhaul in the works.

The party high command has instructed the AICC incharges of these states to prepare a report on the reason losses in the states and the changes required. The party has also sought recommendation from local leaders in the state.

The report will be submitted to party high command and will be perused by Congress Parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The biggest worry for the Congress is Haryana. Instead of fighting the BJP, the Haryana Congress is at war with itself.

In the recentely-held meeting of Haryana leaders by General Secretary Incharge Ghulam Nabi Azad several leaders almost came to blows.

When the leaders complained about lack of local committees, the state unit chief Ashok Tanwar reportedly asked them to shoot him.

The situation went completely out of hand and the meeting came to an abrupt end. The high command is seized of the matter and proper action is expected soon.

Sources say that Mr Tanwar is on his way out and a new incumbent is expected soon with a full fledged party structure upto the booth level.

The Congress plans to setup its campaign committees in these states immediately after 15 August so that they get ample time for planning.

In Jharkhand both, the state incharge R.P.N. Singh and state unit chief Dr. Ajoy Kumar had assured the high command of increasing the Lok Sabha tally substantially but it did work out.