'BJP MLA Sengar, his men behind accident,' says Unnao rape survivor's family

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

'He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men,' said the mother of the survivor.

Their car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The woman who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao in 2018, and her family met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday. Their car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. The two of the survivor’s aunt succumbed to their injuries, while her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured. The survivor and her family were travelling to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail.

The family has accused MLA Sengar and his “men” to be behind the accident.

“Sengar's men are behind this incident. He uses a cell phone from inside the jail. He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men continuously,” said the mother of the survivor.

The survivor’s sister said, “We have been receiving constant threats. People even follow me when I go outside. One of the henchmen of the MLA, Naveen, had threatened my aunt of dire consequences.”

The police said: “The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed. The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate.”

An official said that the injured were undergoing treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal had tweeted that she would be going to Lucknow to meet the survivor and pledged support to her.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, and alleged that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the survivor’s father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.

Tags: unnao rape case, rape, crime, crime against women, kuldeep singh sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

