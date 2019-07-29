Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

India, All India

Bid to spread hate in Kashmir won’t work: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 6:11 am IST

Modi claimed that senior officials reached the doorsteps of villagers across 4,500 panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said that those trying to spread hate and obstruct development works in Kashmir will never succeed. He asserted that the power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs.

He raised the issue in his monthly ‘Mann ki baat’ radio broadcast, where he also announced a quiz contest on the Chandrayaan-II mission, whose winner would be sent to Sriharikota to witness the space craft's landing on moon in September.

Referring to the “Back to village” programme held in June in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation of villagers everywhere, including in very sensitive and remote villages, as government officials reached there to discuss development schemes with locals.

“It shows how keen people of Kashmir are to join mainstream of development. Such programmes and people’s participation in them, show that people of Kashmir want good governance. This also proves the dictum that the power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs,” the Prime Minister said.

For the first time, Mr Modi claimed that senior officials reached the doorsteps of villagers across 4,500 panchayats. These officials also reached villages on border which live under the shadow of cross-border firing, he said.

Speaking on the Chandrayaan-II mission, Mr Modi said that the two “greatest lessons” he learnt from the Chandrayaan-II mission are “faith and earlessness” and also announced a quiz competition whose winners will get an opportunity to visit Sriharikota to witness the moment the spacecraft will land on moon.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India’s 3.5 lakh postmen are now offering financial services in the country’s loneliest villages.

The village postman turns banker for the last Indian

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Jaipal Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipal Reddy remembered as effective administrator

The report will be submitted to party high command and will be perused by Congress Parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Congress begins poll preparation in 3 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Training class for BJP MPs August 3-4

MOST POPULAR

1

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

2

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

3

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

4

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

5

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham