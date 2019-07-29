Assam proposes Attari-like function at Bangladesh border

Sonowal also informed that efforts are afoot to set up another airport at Barak Valley to boost economic growth of the state.

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contemplating to send a proposal to the Central government to host a daily retreat ceremony on India-Bangladesh border at Karimganj on the pattern of the Attari-Wagah border in order to promote tourism and nationalistic sentiment in Southern Assam.

“We will send a proposal to the Centre for holding of the Attari-Wagah border like ceremony on the Indo-Bangladesh border,” said the chief minister adding that the idea is to develop — Malegarh, about 21 km from Karimganj, on the India-Bangladesh border, as an international tourist destination.

Recalling the commitment of his government to develop Southern Assam, Mr Sonowal said that several steps have been taken to boost brotherhood amongst the people living in the districts of both — Brahamaputra and Barrak valleys.

Speaking during a discussion on faster socio-economic development of Barak valley as part of Speaker’s initiative at Assam Legislative Assembly, Mr Sonowal admitted that there was a sense of alienation amongst the people of Barak Valley earlier. Asserting that people of the entire state must internalise the feelings, aspirations, suffering and pains of the people of the valley to foster better camaraderie and bonhomie, he reiterated that such an approach would not only strengthen the bond but also act as a catalyst in building a strong and vibrant Assam.

The chief minister said that his government has initiated move to set up a mini-secretariat at Silchar which would facilitate easy access of government services to the people of Southern Assam. “A mini secretariat is also coming up in Barak which will lead to decentralisation of power. Once it is completed, people will get service in short time. They won’t have to come all the way to Guwahati,” the chief minister said.

Mr Sonowal also informed that efforts are afoot to set up another airport at Barak Valley to boost economic growth of the state. Chief minister also sought the help of the public representatives of the Barak Valley districts to join their hands together with the state government in its development initiatives in the valley.

Mr Sonowal also urged the people of the state to share the responsibility with the armed forces in safeguarding the border and act responsibly to strengthen border security. The chief minister made this call while taking part at the inaugural session of Assam State Conference of Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar (SCMP).

It is significant that ministry of home affairs has set the fresh deadline of December 2020 to complete the fencing of remaining 169.64 kilometer international border along India-Bangladesh border. With around 2,803.013 km already fenced security sources said that a total area of 3,326.14 km have been sanctioned for fencing. India-Bangladesh shares a border area of 4,096 km.