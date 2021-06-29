MHA hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to NIA

Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

Published : Jun 29, 2021, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2021, 9:52 am IST

Security personnel stand guard outside Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday handed over the Jammu Air Force station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, multiple agencies including the NIA, National Security Guards along with the local police and Air Force authorities were looking into the first of its kind terror attack in the country which has not caused any major damage to the equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there.

 

The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city.

The drones, however, could not be captured were taken out from the area by their handlers in the Army-related incident too.

on Monday, sources had said that while investigating the Jammu airbase attack, it was emerging that the drones which were used to carry out the hit, dropped the explosives and were moved out from the area by their handlers.

"In investigations at the attack site, the investigators have not yet been able to find parts of any drone. This suggests that the drones used to carry out the attack dropped the explosives over the airbase and were navigated away from the area by their handlers," they had added.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking all possible measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations.

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added.

