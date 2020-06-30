Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  29 Jun 2020  Schools, cinemas to stay shut in Unlock 2: Here are all the guidelines
India, All India

Schools, cinemas to stay shut in Unlock 2: Here are all the guidelines

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jun 29, 2020, 11:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2020, 11:51 pm IST

Home Ministry issues detailed guidelines to be in force till July 31

Customers buy fruits from a roadside stall during Unlock 1.0 at Rohini in New Delhi, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (PTI)
 Customers buy fruits from a roadside stall during Unlock 1.0 at Rohini in New Delhi, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' -- the phased re-opening of activities that were barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country. Accordingly, educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed.

"The dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the home ministry said.

 

"The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. These zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state and UT governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," it said.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), applicable from July 1 after Unlock 1 ends on June 30:

Main points
* Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.
* Metro rail, cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut.
* Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed.

Flights
* Domestic and international (under the Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains, already operational in a limited manner, will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.
* International air travel of passengers permitted in a limited manner under Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Night curfew
* Night curfew will be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.
* Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

Shops
* Depending upon area, shops can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

Educational institutions
Training institutions of the central and state Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020.  SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.
* After extensive consultation with states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

What's not permitted outside the containment zones
* Metro Rail
* Cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.
* Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Containment zones
* Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in all containment zones till 31 July, 2020. Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/UT governments after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW).
* Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.
* Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.
* Activities in containment zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented.
* MOHFW will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures.

States to decide on activities outside CZs
* States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.
* However, there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.
* No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. 

National directives for COVID-19 management
National directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.
Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.
MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Protection for vulnerable persons
Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Use of Aarogya Setu
The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

Tags: unlock 2, india lockdown, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Health workers record the details of a woman during screening for coronavirus infection in Ramabhai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar East in Mumbai. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Amid border tensions, India likely to get six 'fully-loaded' Rafales by July-end. (PTI Photo)

Amid China row, India likely to get six 'fully-loaded' Rafales by July-end

A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 58.67%

Media baron Jitu Soni. (Photo- Facebook )

Media baron who exposed honey trap videos arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham