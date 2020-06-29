Monday, Jun 29, 2020 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  29 Jun 2020  Lockdown in Maharashtra to continue post June 30
India, All India

Lockdown in Maharashtra to continue post June 30

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jun 29, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2020, 9:56 am IST

The CM pointed out that unlock process resulted in rise in movement and interaction, due to which the number of cases started increasing

The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue after June 30. (PTI Photo)
 The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue after June 30. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put to rest the possibility of ending the lockdown curbs in the state. The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue after June 30 and it may be even imposed strictly in some parts of the state where there is a rise in Covid-19 cases, he said on Sunday.

Mr Thackeray said there will be some restrictions in the state after June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually. “The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people,” he said.

 

After more than two months of rigorous coronavirus-induced lockdown, the state government has begun the unlock process by offering several relaxations to people under ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 8. There were expectations that the curbs will be lifted further after the month of June. However, Mr Thackeray ruled out easing the restrictions saying that the virus threat is not over yet.

“The lockdown will not be lifted after June 30. People should not be under any illusion that the lockdown shall be over and all activities will resume. The purpose behind implementing the Mission Begin Again was only to put the state economy back on track. But the state still faces the coronavirus danger. If there is a rise in Covid-19 cases, we will have no option but to impose the lockdown strictly in some parts of the state,” he said while addressing the state on social media.

The CM pointed out that the unlock process has resulted in rise in movement and interaction, due to which the number of positive cases have started increasing. He appealed to the coronavirus patients, who have recovered from the disease and developed antibodies, to donate plasma. “The plasma therapy has managed to cure nine out of 10 patients. Maharashtra is emerging as the number one state in the country for plasma therapy,” he added.

Tags: maharashtra cm, cm uddhav thackeray, covid-19 lockdown, maharashtra, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

