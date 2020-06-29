Monday, Jun 29, 2020 | Last Update : 09:36 PM IST

97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   All India  29 Jun 2020  India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 58.67%
India, All India

India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 58.67%

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2020, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2020, 3:40 pm IST

A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours

A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)
  A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India's coronavirus recovery rate has reached 58.67 per cent as the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 1,11,602, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

 

According to the Ministry on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate continues to steadily improve. It has reached 58.67% amongst COVID-19 patients today. During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Presently, there are 2,10,120 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," said a release by MoHFW.

The Ministry informed that India now has 1,047 diagnostic labs including 760 in the government sector and 287 private labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 760 in the government sector

The 11 labs that have been inducted in the last 24 hours are all operated by the government, the MoHFW said.

There are a total of 567 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, 393 TrueNat based testing labs and 87 CBNAAT based testing labs.

The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Tags: india, coronavirus, recovery rate, coronavirus cases, union ministry of health and family welfare (mohfw)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Health workers record the details of a woman during screening for coronavirus infection in Ramabhai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar East in Mumbai. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Amid border tensions, India likely to get six 'fully-loaded' Rafales by July-end. (PTI Photo)

Amid China row, India likely to get six 'fully-loaded' Rafales by July-end

Media baron Jitu Soni. (Photo- Facebook )

Media baron who exposed honey trap videos arrested

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Sardar Patel covid care centre in Delhi. PTI

Plasma bank in Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham