K Shanmugam appointed as new Chief Secretary of TN, JK Tripathy as new DGP

ANI
The said officials have been replaced Dr Girija Vaidyanathan and TK Rajendran respectively.

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were appointed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were appointed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary (CS), while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).

According to an official statement, Shanmugam, a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, was earlier posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) to the government.

He replaces Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, a 1981 batch IAS officer.

JK Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer, has replaced TK Rajendran as the new DGP of the state.

