K Shanmugam appointed as new Chief Secretary of TN, JK Tripathy as new DGP

The said officials have been replaced Dr Girija Vaidyanathan and TK Rajendran respectively.
Chennai: K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary (CS), while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).
According to an official statement, Shanmugam, a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, was earlier posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) to the government.
He replaces Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, a 1981 batch IAS officer.
JK Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer, has replaced TK Rajendran as the new DGP of the state.