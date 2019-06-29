Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

Jaish may use IEDs to target Amarnath Yatra: Intelligence

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 7:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 7:00 am IST

The Amarnath Yatra starts on July 1 and is expected to continue till August 15.

This year, almost one lakh security personnel are being deployed to secure the yatra route and for other security-related issues. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 This year, almost one lakh security personnel are being deployed to secure the yatra route and for other security-related issues. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have cautioned that terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed could use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target the Amaranth Yatra particularly through the Baltal route. The threat perception and other details were discussed at length during the high-level security meeting on the yatra chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah during his Kashmir visit on Wednesday.

Highly-placed intelligence sources claimed that the threat of IEDs by Jaish to target security forces along the yatra was one of the main issues discussed during the home minister’s meeting in Srinagar. Top security officials confirmed that though the Jaish threat was much higher on the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra, adequate “security procedures” had been put in place on the second route from Pahalgam as well.

This year, almost one lakh security personnel are being deployed to secure the yatra route and for other security-related issues.

The Amarnath Yatra starts on July 1 and is expected to continue till August 15. The first batch of the pilgrims is likely to be flagged from Jammu on June 30.

Following fresh intelligence inputs, extra deployment of bomb and explosive detection units is being made on the Baltal route though sources claimed that they would be used on the second Pahalgam route as well.

During Mr Shah’s meeting on the yatra security, intelligence agencies also shared information regarding movement of militants in areas like Ganderbal, Nagabal and Kangan, primarily with the objective of targeting the yatra.

In 2017, eight pilgrims were killed while 19 other were injured when militants targeted their bus in Anantnag area.

As part of a detailed presentation given to the home minister, sources said it was also informed that majority of the 303 companies of Central paramilitary security forces would be used to secure the 268-km-long national highway to be used by the yatra convoys. The entire highway has been divided into a number of zones or sectors, each of which will be being headed by a senior security officer.

Sources said as many as six sensitive spots have been identified along the highway where extra deployment will be done.

Before passing of each convoy, that particular stretch of the highway would be sanitised by a road opening team which would include bomb detection units to specifically search for any IEDs.

Tags: improvised explosive devices, amaranth yatra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki

CBI books brother of Nabam Tuki in graft case

Ram Susheel Patel

Another MP BJP leader thrashes officer with bat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Trilateral: PM Modi talks climate and terrorism

Referring the rackets of preparing the forged documents by some vested interest circles he said that it has proved beyond doubt that foreigners are still trying to get their names included in the NRC with forged documents.

AASU: Vested groups trying to disrupt NRC

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

2

China tests latest submarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

3

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

4

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

5

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham