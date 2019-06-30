IAF AN-32 rescue team retrieved from Arunachal’s mountain after 18 days

Defence spokesperson Shillong Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh in statement said that all the members of the team are fit and healthy.

It is significant that the 15-member rescue and relief team that retrieved the mortal remains of 13 air warriors on AN-32 crash on June 12 was struck for past 18 days at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: The 15-member rescue team comprising Indian Air Force personnel and civilians which was camping at the crash site since June 12, was retrieved and brought to Along in Arunachal Pradesh by IAF choppers on Saturday.

Defence spokesperson Shillong Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh in a statement said that all the members of the team are fit and healthy. “The rescue team comprising of 8 from IAF ( including 2 officers), 4 from Army (including 1 officer) and 3 civilians were airlifted by ALH and Mi-17V5 helicopters at about 5.15 pm,” the defence spokesperson said.

Informing that IAF has been trying to retrieve the mountaineering team at the crash site, the Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said that despite ongoing active monsoon conditions, several sorties were launched to reach the crash site, but excessive clouding was preventing the landing of the helicopters.

“The effort to retrieve them was delayed due to inclement weather and rain, which improved slightly on Saturday in the evening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken,” he said.

He, however, clarified, “We were in constant communication with them through satellite phone as trekking down the hill was too risky and dangerous in this terrain and heavy rains.”

Meanwhile, the Siang district administration, which was also keeping a close watch on the situation, expressed satisfaction over the arrival of the rescue team as apart from IAF personnel, civilian mountaineer Taka Tamut and two other locals who were asked to guide a foot trek were also part of the team.