Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

India, All India

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 7:30 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarpur: Toll due to the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) mounted to 134 in the state on Saturday.

As per the official data, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 113 deaths while there were 21 deaths at Kejriwal Hospital of the city.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, had termed the AES deaths as "unfortunate" and "a matter of shame for the nation."

The Supreme Court had on June 24 expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, shri krishna medical college and hospital, narendra modi
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

Latest From India

'If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

In the Gard region, where France's highest temperature on record was registered on Friday at 45.9 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), scores of fires burned some 600 hectares (about 1,500 acres) of land and destroyed several houses and vehicles, emergency services said. (Photo: Representational)

700 firefighters tackle wildfires as heatwave in Europe breaks records

'There are pieces of evidence that Hindu Mahasabha at its Gandhinagar conference first gave the two-nation theory. Three years later, the Muslim League at its Lahore conference also advocated for the same. Veer Savarkar was the biggest advocate of the two-nation theory,' Khera said. (Photo: ANI)

Will they teach us history? Congress spokesperson Khera retorts to Amit Shah

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)

Pehlu Khan's name not in chargesheet, tweets Rajasthan CM

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

2

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

3

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

4

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

5

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham