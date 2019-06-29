Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift.

However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)
 However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Andhra government on Friday further reduced security cover to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reported Hindustan Times.

According to report, the state government had withdrawn the existing two chief security officers, apart from 15-member special police team headed by two armed reserve inspectors.

Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift. However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre.

Subsequently, the government withdrew security at Naidu’s residence in Amaravati and also in his native place Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The security cover for his family members was also withdrawn recently and his son Nara Lokesh was given just two constables for protection.

State home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the decision to reduce security to Naidu was taken by the security review committee of the state police department.

Commenting on the reduction of security to him, the TDP president said he was not unduly worried about it.

Telugu Desam Party’s Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the reduction in security cover to Naidu clearly showed Jagan’s vindictive politics. “He is focusing on humiliating Naidu rather than on people’s issues. He has no time to review the seeds scarcity and drought conditions,” he added.

Tags: andhra pradesh, n chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, tdp, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are 'roaming around freely, doing as they like' in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Has UP govt surrendered before criminals?: Priyanka lashes out at Adityanath

Endorsing Shah’s opinions – expressed in Lok Sabha on Friday – as a 'historical truth', Madhav told ANI: 'When it was introduced, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said it was a temporary position, it would erode on its own. Even Nehru wanted it to go.' (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel: Ram Madhav

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pune wall collapse: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh relief to kin of deceased

The top court, which would function with its full judicial strength of 31 judges under the stewardship of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to deliver its verdict in the review pleas in Rafale case. (Photo: File)

SC to hear, decide sensitive cases like Ayodhya, Rafale on reopening

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

2

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

3

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

4

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

5

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham