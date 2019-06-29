Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift.

However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Andhra government on Friday further reduced security cover to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reported Hindustan Times.

According to report, the state government had withdrawn the existing two chief security officers, apart from 15-member special police team headed by two armed reserve inspectors.

Now, Naidu will be guarded by four constables – two in each shift. However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre.

Subsequently, the government withdrew security at Naidu’s residence in Amaravati and also in his native place Naravaripalle in Chittoor district. The security cover for his family members was also withdrawn recently and his son Nara Lokesh was given just two constables for protection.

State home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the decision to reduce security to Naidu was taken by the security review committee of the state police department.

Commenting on the reduction of security to him, the TDP president said he was not unduly worried about it.

Telugu Desam Party’s Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that the reduction in security cover to Naidu clearly showed Jagan’s vindictive politics. “He is focusing on humiliating Naidu rather than on people’s issues. He has no time to review the seeds scarcity and drought conditions,” he added.