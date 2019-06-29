Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

After Akash Vijayvargiya, another BJP leader threatens officials with bat in MP

Published : Jun 29, 2019
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 10:19 am IST

Agrawal said he went to Damoh municipality office brandishing the cricket bat 'to get people's work done'.

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)
 The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly 'symbolic' in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it. (Photo: Facebook)

Damoh: After Indore legislator Akash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing a civic body official with a cricket bat, a BJP youth leader on Friday landed at the Damoh municipality office wielding a similar weapon to "send across a message" against corruption.

As reported by PTI, Damoh Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Vivek Agrawal said, “Since the Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, no work is being done without money and musclepower. I wanted to let them know that corruption will not be tolerated."

Agrawal said he went to Damoh municipality office brandishing the cricket bat "to get people's work done".

“I told the officials there that the bat will not be used if they do their work honestly and speedily. But they will be chased around with it if there is any sign of corruption or lethargy,” he told PTI.

The BJP leader, however, clarified that his action was strictly “symbolic” in nature. He said he did not intend to hit anybody with it.

On Wednesday, Akash Vijayvargiya, first-time BJP legislator and son of BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya, was placed under arrest after footage of him and his supporters assaulting a civic body official in Indore.

Vijayvargiya said, "You will be responsible for what happens next you do not leave in five minutes.” When the officials refused to yield, he began hitting one of them with the cricket bat in the presence of police personnel and mediapersons. He has been denied bail and sent to judicial custody.

