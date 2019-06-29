AASU: Vested groups trying to disrupt NRC

Bhattachyarya pointed out that the verification of the documents submitted along with claims and objections are in the final stage.

Referring the rackets of preparing the forged documents by some vested interest circles he said that it has proved beyond doubt that foreigners are still trying to get their names included in the NRC with forged documents.

Guwahati: Amidst alleged attempt to scandalise the agencies engaged in the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has alleged that certain pro-Bangladeshi forces are still trying either to disrupt or delay the process. The students’ body, however, reiterated that the people of Assam have full faith on the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the process of updating the NRC.

The chief adviser of AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya, said that the process of updating the NRC has reached the final stage only because of constant monitoring by the Supreme Court. “We are fortunate that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is personally monitoring the progress and that is why, so far, the work is going on smoothly,” he added.

The veteran AASU leader told reporters that since the beginning of the process, certain forces were desperately trying to protect the interests of the foreigners living illegally in Assam and such forces are still trying to disrupt the process and trying to create confusion in the minds of the people.

Asserting that government should take strong action against anyone found to be involved in such conspiracy, Mr Bhattachyarya pointed out that the verification of the documents submitted along with claims and objections are in the final stage.

Referring the rackets of preparing the forged documents by some vested interest circles he said that it has proved beyond doubt that foreigners are still trying to get their names included in the NRC with forged documents.

Asking all the officers and state government employees engaged in the process of updating the NRC to defeat this conspiracy, he said that the Central and state governments should also play their role to check these forgery as well as conspiracy to discredit the agencies through false propaganda.

It is significant that the NRC authorities published an additional draft where names of 1.02 lakh people, whose names were included in the draft and later found to be ineligible for inclusion in the NRC, were deleted.