Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

India, All India

700 firefighters tackle wildfires as heatwave in Europe breaks records

REUTERS
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 7:52 pm IST

More than 700 firefighters and 10 aircraft were mobilised to tackle the fires in the Gard.

In the Gard region, where France's highest temperature on record was registered on Friday at 45.9 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), scores of fires burned some 600 hectares (about 1,500 acres) of land and destroyed several houses and vehicles, emergency services said. (Photo: Representational)
 In the Gard region, where France's highest temperature on record was registered on Friday at 45.9 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), scores of fires burned some 600 hectares (about 1,500 acres) of land and destroyed several houses and vehicles, emergency services said. (Photo: Representational)

Paris: Hundreds of firefighters battled on Saturday to contain wildfires in southern France as a stifling heatwave brought record-breaking temperatures to parts of Europe, killing at least three people in Italy.

In the Gard region, where France's highest temperature on record was registered on Friday at 45.9 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), scores of fires burned some 600 hectares (about 1,500 acres) of land and destroyed several houses and vehicles, emergency services said.

More than 700 firefighters and 10 aircraft were mobilised to tackle the fires in the Gard, some of which caused sections of motorways to be temporarily closed. Several firefighters were hurt but no serious injuries were reported.

French media said a man had been arrested for deliberately starting fires in one Gard village.

The extreme heat was expected to ease on Saturday in southern France but highs were still forecast at close to 40 degrees.

Further north, Paris was due to experience its hottest day of the heatwave so far with a predicted high of 37 degrees.

Authorities in the capital maintained a ban on driving older cars to curb heatwave-related pollution.

The World Meteorological Organization said this week that 2019 was on track to be among the world's hottest years, and 2015-2019 would then be the hottest five-year period on record.

It said the European heatwave was "absolutely consistent" with extremes linked to the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

"EXTREME RISK"

Britain could see its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 35 degrees, according to the Met Office.

For a fourth consecutive day, unusually high temperatures above 43 degrees were forecast on Saturday across Spain.

Forty of the Spain's 50 regions have been placed under weather alert, with seven of them considered to be at extreme risk, the national meteorological agency said.

In the northeastern city of Girona, the mercury reached a record high of 43.9 degrees on Friday, the Catalan city's highest-ever temperature on record.

Firefighters managed to contain 90 per cent of the wildfires that raged across 60 sq km (23 sq miles) of land in the northeastern Tarragona province, the Catalan government said on Saturday.

Two other wildfires in the central Toledo region were still burning, officials said.

The heat killed at least three people as temperatures soared in central and northern Italy, while hospitals in the financial capital Milan saw a 35% rise in emergency visits due to heat-related conditions, local media reported.

Demand for power in the city surged as people cranked up air conditioning causing sporadic blackouts in stores and restaurants. Temperatures are forecast to ease in the coming days but will remain hot.

Tags: heatwave, firefighters, wildfires
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From India

'If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

Bihar CM has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease. (Photo: PTI)

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

'There are pieces of evidence that Hindu Mahasabha at its Gandhinagar conference first gave the two-nation theory. Three years later, the Muslim League at its Lahore conference also advocated for the same. Veer Savarkar was the biggest advocate of the two-nation theory,' Khera said. (Photo: ANI)

Will they teach us history? Congress spokesperson Khera retorts to Amit Shah

Chief Minister Gehlot's tweet comes a day after it was reported that Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017 allegedly by cow vigilantes, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle. (Photo: ANI)

Pehlu Khan's name not in chargesheet, tweets Rajasthan CM

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

2

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

3

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

4

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

5

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham