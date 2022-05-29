Sunday, May 29, 2022 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

  India   All India  29 May 2022  Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Shah
India, All India

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Shah

PTI
Published : May 29, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2022, 2:01 am IST

Shah thanked prime minister Modi for the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation last year

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Gandhinagar: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will soon undertake an ambitious project to computerise around 65,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the country.

Speaking at the 'Sahkar Se Samruddhi' conclave of cooperative entities here at Mahatma Mandir auditorium, he also said the Union government was planning to bring in several amendments to the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the event.

"There are nearly 65,000 PACS in the country. We have decided to computerise all these PACS with the help of NABARD. This will prove to be a revolutionary step for our agricultural finance credit system. There will be common software for all PACS, and NABARD will get details on a daily basis, such as daily business and recovery of these PACS," said Shah.

The system will bring transparency and stop cooperative societies from going bankrupt, he said, adding that the government was working to make the PACS "multipurpose".

"We are also bringing in a lot of amendments to Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act. Work is also on to prepare a national database of cooperative entities, as there is no such database at present in the country. We are also in talks with state governments to change the audit system for cooperative societies," said Shah.

 

"All these changes will bring in more transparency in purchase and recruitment processes and eventually make cooperatives more trustworthy among the masses. I am confident the cooperative sector will rise again to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy," he added.

On the occasion, Shah announced that Amul -- the brand owned by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation -- will soon set up a laboratory in its AmulFed dairy unit in Gandhinagar to certify organic products which will be sold through a cooperative network across the country.

Shah thanked prime minister Modi for the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation last year, adding that it was a long-pending demand of the cooperative sector.

 

"This is a revolutionary step by PM Modi and crores of farmers and others associated with cooperatives know that the formation of a separate ministry will give a new lease of life to this sector for another 100 years," said Shah.

He also listed various steps the Modi government has taken for the benefit of the cooperative sector, such as reduction in surcharge and minimum alternate tax on cooperatives and abolition of income tax on additional income of cooperative sugar mills.

Tags: amit shah, primary agricultural credit societies (pacs)
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Latest From India

Sub Lieutenant Brahmjot Kaur of the Indian Navy with her family at INA, Ezhimala on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)

Young woman enters Navy, becomes third generation officer from her family

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham