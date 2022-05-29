Sunday, May 29, 2022 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

  India   All India  29 May 2022  India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years
India, All India

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

PTI
Published : May 29, 2022, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2022, 1:45 pm IST

While Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna runs two days a week, Maitree Express connecting Kolkata with Dhaka is a five-day service

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
 The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

Kolkata: Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh resumed on Sunday after an over two-year gap owing to the pandemic with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station on way to Khulna in the neighbouring country, an Eastern Railway (ER) official said here.

Maitree Express is also scheduled to resume services between Kolkata and Dhaka on Sunday and will travel to the Bangladesh capital on Monday morning on the first journey from here since March 2020, he said.

 

"Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh, which were stopped for over two years owing to the pandemic, resumed with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station at 7.10 am," ER spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty said.

While the Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna runs two days a week, Maitree Express connecting Kolkata with the BangladeshI capital is a five-day service.

Chakraborty told PTI that people on both sides of the border are excited about the resumption of the train services, which are fully booked for the next few days

"With the comfort of train travel and a convenient time schedule along with affordability, people prefer this mode of transport over others such as bus and air," he said.

 

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories, he said.

India-Bangladesh train connectivity through West Bengal will receive another boost from June 1 with the inauguration of Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, Chakraborty said.

The new service will also boost tourism in northern West Bengal as many travellers from Bangladesh show a keen interest in exploring the Darjeeling Hills and the forests and tea gardens of Dooars in the foothills, he said.

Tags: india-bangladesh train service, dhaka express
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Dravidian or Aryan? Karnataka CM Bommai asks Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock) )

Bihar government gives permission for exploration of 'country's largest' gold reserve

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham