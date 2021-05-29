Saturday, May 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

New born tests positive for COVID despite mother being negative in Varanasi

The mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth, and the following day she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive. (Photo: AFP)
Varanasi: A new born girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery.

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive.

 

"A woman tested negative in an RT-PCR test at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital on May 24 before delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 25. She was tested for COVID after her birth. The result was COVID-positive," he told reporters.

He added, "There are certain flaws and limitations of an RT-PCR test."

