MEA: India firm in protecting sovereignity at border but also engaging with China

Reiterates border dispute is an internal matter between India and China.

New Delhi: India remains firm in its resolve to ensure its security and sovereignty at the borders but is engaged with China to peacefully resolve border issues, the external affairs ministry said Thursday.

On steps to resolve the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, New Delhi said there were mechanisms both at the military and diplomatic level to resolve issues, saying the diplomatic engagement “continues both in Delhi and Beijing”.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and China, the MEA avoided a direct response, but indicated the border issue was a bilateral matter between India and China. In reply to a query, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava merely said India was “engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve the issue”.

The spokesman added Indian troops conduct themselves “responsibly” at the border while “strictly following protocol”. However, sources said despite the conciliatory note by China, there was no shift in the position of Chinese troops in forward areas and the points where they reportedly transgressed the perceived Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“There has been no withdrawal of the Chinese troops and neither there has been addition of any new troops at the LAC. It’s a status quo-like situation,” the sources said.

The Indian Army is on high alert and keeping a close watch on Chinese PLA soldiers at the LAC. The Indian and Chinese armies are also holding brigade-level talks to resolve the Ladakh standoff.