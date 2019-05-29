Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

Pay attention to your constituency: SC snubs Karti's plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr

Published : May 29, 2019
Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry for travelling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED. A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency."

The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

