Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM for fifth time today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 8:36 am IST

Biju Janata Dal won 112 seats in the Assembly, just 5 less than what it won in 2014 polls.

Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. (Photo: File)
 Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Naveen Patnaik and 20 of his ministers will take oath on Wednesday morning at a public function in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. So far only two: Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Chamling of Sikkim have been CM for five terms.

Biju Janata Dal won 112 seats in the Assembly, just 5 less than what it won in 2014 polls.

The 11 Cabinet ministers who will be sworn-in are all old faces except Jharuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu. Among the 9 ministers of State, all are new faces except Ashok Panda.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, naveen patnaik, bjd
Location: India, Odisha

Latest From India

Pointing out that the victory was acceptance of PM Modi's development agenda, he said the secret of the PM's success was that he had adopted Gandhian values. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala Congress leader praises Modi, says he adopted Gandhian values

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T dept may grill top MP officials, Kamal Nath’s relatives

H.D. Deve Gowda

Gowda unleashes Operation Counter-Kamal

Dr Zakir Naik

Rs 60 crore donation to Zakir Naik’s trust under ED scanner

MOST POPULAR

1

Becoming a sex symbol at young age haunted me: 'Kasoor' actress Lisa Ray

2

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

3

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

4

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

5

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham