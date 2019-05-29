Lover kidnaps girl's father, forces him to say 'marry him, he's good boy'; arrested

During interrogation, Sanju disclosed that he wanted to marry the man’s daughter but her father opposed to their union.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old kidnapped a man who turned down his request to marry his daughter, reported IANS.

The youth has been identified as Sanju. He forced the captive father to telephone his daughter and tell her that she should marry Sanju as he was “a good boy”.

While speaking to her daughter, the father blurted out that he was in Sonipat in Haryana.

"Sanju was arrested on Monday night from Mathura with the help of technical surveillance after a team headed by ACP Rajinder Singh Yadav and Inspector Sanjay Kumar rescued the victim," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Sanju disclosed that he wanted to marry the man’s daughter but her father opposed to their union.