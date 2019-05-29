Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

India, All India

Initiative in Gujarat for proper disposal of sanitary pads

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHIVANI
Published : May 29, 2019, 3:39 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 3:39 am IST

The project was inaugurated by the district collector on Tuesday.

District health officers, with the help of a Unicef team, have been working on an affordable incinerator for some time. (Photo: Representational)
 District health officers, with the help of a Unicef team, have been working on an affordable incinerator for some time. (Photo: Representational)

Ahmedabad: As the country marked “World Menstruation Hygiene Day” on Tuesday, nearly 350 schools of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat will get a unique incinerator. In a first-of-its-kind project in the state, the district health authority has designed and developed an incinerator which will solve the problem of proper disposal of used sanitary pads.

The project was inaugurated by the district collector on Tuesday.

“To dispose of used sanitary pads is the biggest issue today. We were in constant search for proper solution. Finally with the help of local craftsmen, we have been able to develop an incinerator made from cement which is very low cost and eco friendly too,” said Manish Fensy, district health officer of Sabarkantha.

District health officers, with the help of a Unicef team, have been working on an affordable incinerator for some time. They contacted local craftsmen to replicate the more expensive models with some modifications.

An expert from IIT-Mumbai was also consulted initially. They finally succeeded in developing the incinerator made of cement and designed to generate less smoke making it eco friendly too.

The health authority has ordered 500 incinerators; 150 are ready and will be distributed to 350 secondary and higher secondary schools of the district as a pilot project as soon as schools reopen after the vacation.

Five nursing colleges will also be given an incinerator free. A free electric vending machine for the pads will also be given to schools that have at least 300 girl students.

“The usual type of incinerator would have cost us Rs 2600, but this locally made model costs only Rs 300. Schools will take ownership of it and will see that used pads are burnt regularly,”’ Dr Fansy said.

Tags: sanitary pads, world menstruation hygiene day

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T dept may grill top MP officials, Kamal Nath’s relatives

H.D. Deve Gowda

Gowda unleashes Operation Counter-Kamal

Dr Zakir Naik

Rs 60 crore donation to Zakir Naik’s trust under ED scanner

Necessary directions regarding this have been issued to CP Faridabad, who has also been requested to personally monitor the investigation.

5 cops held for beating woman in Faridabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

2

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

3

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

4

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

5

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham