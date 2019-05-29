Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa to head Chiefs of Staff Committee

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will take over from Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on May 31.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will take over as the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee on Wednesday.

Dhanoa will take over from Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on May 31.

Chairman, COSC is the senior most defence officer in the country and looks after tri-services matters of the armed forces.

Lanba has had a long tenure of around 30 months as he had taken over as the Chairman, COSC on January 1, 2017.

At the moment when the government is laying a lot of stress on increasing dependence and communication among services, the office of the Chairman, COSC is to increasingly become important.

The idea of creation of tri-services theatre commands and raising of tri-services agencies for looking after the Special Forces, Space and Cyber agencies have also underscored the importance of jointness.

