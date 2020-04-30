Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:53 AM IST

India, All India

PM Narendra Modi's 56 million Twitter following falls by one

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 10:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 10:48 pm IST

The US White House unfollows the Indian PM and president

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump.
 Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump.

New Delhi: Relations between India and the United States once again came under scrutiny following media reports on Wednesday evening that the White House Twitter handle had “unfollowed” the Twitter handles of prime minister Narendra Modi, president Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The issue was raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted, “I'm dismayed by the ‘unfollowing’ of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take note.”

According to reports, the White House started following the accounts just earlier this month. They were reportedly the only foreign accounts to be followed by the White House.

Modi was reportedly the only foreign head of government to be followed by the White House and this was seen as an indication of the warmth of Indo-US ties.

The White House Twitter handle now reportedly follows only 13 Twitter handles, all American. It was has over 21 million followers. 

The MEA did not issue any reaction to the developments till late on Wednesday evening.

It may be recalled that India’s recent decision to export  anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine  (HCQ)  to the US to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic was hailed by president Donald Trump who had declared that the help would “not be forgotten” following which Modi, in response, said the “India-US partnership is stronger than ever”.

Trump then tweeted, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

In response, PM Modi tweeted, “Fully agree with you President@realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”

Tags: white house, twitter, narendra modi, ram nath kovind

