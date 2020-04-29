Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

India's covid19 cases climb to 31,332,death toll at 1,007: Health ministry

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 10:00 am IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,629, while 7,695 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,629, while 7,695 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 70 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening of which 31 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, five from Rajasthan, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,007 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 120, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 34 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.

The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in West Bengal while Karantaka has reported 20 deaths.

Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data.

According to the data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 9,318 followed by Gujarat at 3,744, Delhi at 3,314, Madhya Pradesh at 2,387, Rajasthan at 2,364, Tamil Nadu at 2,058 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,053.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,004 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 725 in West Bengal, 565 in Jammu and Kashmir, 523 in Karnataka, 485 in Kerala, 366 in Bihar and 322 in Punjab.

Haryana has reported 310 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 118 cases. A total of 103 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 54 in Uttarakhand.

Chandigarh has reported 56 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases while Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 38 infections each so far.  

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections so far.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said. 

